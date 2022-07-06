Curaleaf Newark is now offering Non-Medical cannabis available for Adults 21 . Curalaef Newark, a medical marijuana dispensary located in central Ohio, sits at 1150 N. 21st Street in a shopping center with plenty of parking. Visit us for everything from flower to edibles, to vapes, to topicals and tinctures and more! We're happy to spend time with any patients who desire one-on-one meetings in our private consultation room. For access to the best Medical & Non-Medical cannabis, visit one of our stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical & non-medical cannabis needs. Online ordering available. Questions? Contact us or visit Curaleaf today!