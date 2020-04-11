17 products
Last updated:
First Time Patient Discounts
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
All Products
THC Flower Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-18% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower White Widow (WW)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower Strawberry Diesel (Swd)-Hybrid-21% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$52.5each
In-store only
THC Flower Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-15% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan®
THC
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
THC
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
THC
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
THC Capsule-Hybrid-10mg THC-30 Count
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$52each
In-store only
CBD Tincture-Natural-30mL 600mg CBD 25mg THC
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$104.77each
In-store only
THC Tablet-Hybrid-5mg THC-30 Count-150mg THC
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$35each
In-store only