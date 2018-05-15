Lstrickland90 on June 19, 2019

The Only delivery for Curaleaf being a resident in central Florida that it’s takes 4 days to deliver and expectations are between 8pm and 10pm at night. Decided to try delivery once more and wanted to check to make sure it wasn’t going to be another 4 days because of so I’d rather go to the dispensary even though it’s an hour drive but pretty much told me if I have a problem to talk to the driver....