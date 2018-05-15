samiscs
Great environment!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Great environment!
By far my favorite dispensary! Friendly and positive staff. Great products. I drive by two other dispensaries just to come here. I have been a patient for over two years in Florida and have been to 29 other dispensaries across the state and for me this dispensary is the best. Even my dog Moses is loved and asked about even if he isn't with me.
Drive Thru on point every time.
the distillate= AMAZING!! Both times calling in ordering customer service was excellent, so helpful and knowledgeable! I’m impressed and the quality... jaw drop. (I have a very high tolerance to MJ) but the distillates are PHENOMENAL! Quality is 100% here !!
I'm brand new and this website is awful trying to find out your price is can't look up anything
The Only delivery for Curaleaf being a resident in central Florida that it’s takes 4 days to deliver and expectations are between 8pm and 10pm at night. Decided to try delivery once more and wanted to check to make sure it wasn’t going to be another 4 days because of so I’d rather go to the dispensary even though it’s an hour drive but pretty much told me if I have a problem to talk to the driver....
Always out of product..big empty store very disappointing.
Favorite dispensary so far. Both the palm harbor and Orlando east locations were s pleasure to visit. I love the products and selections. Wish they made crumble.
Stephanie was my first consultant I've experienced with curaleaf. she's always remembered me and takes the time to find the best products to suit my medical needs. I'm not usually in the area but I do enjoy the experience whenever I can get there.
I ordered a delivery april 3rd. Trulieve in Venice was out of flower again so I thought I would find another place to buy my meds. I ordered the indica flower. It was a very good choice and less expensive than Trulieve plus free delivery. I ordered late in the day and recieved my order right on time. The delivery man was super nice, sorry I don't remember his name. it was an all around great experience and Curaleaf has a new customer.