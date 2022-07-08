Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk
Logo for Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk

Philadelphia, PA
138.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk

Curaleaf Passyunk Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. Curaleaf Passyunk Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Philadelphia, PA, is conveniently located at 1125 East Passyunk Avenue, just a few minutes from the world-famous Gino’s Steaks and Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia. Walk-ins are encouraged, or order online and pick it up when convenient for you. Our Philadelphia Passyunk Dispensary serves many local communities in South Philadelphia. Curaleaf Philadelphia Passyunk provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs. For full menu and online ordering, visit our website

See all locations

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 689
1125-1127 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Send a message
Call (267) 691-0565
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Promotions at Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

53 Reviews of Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk

4.6
Quality
4.7
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
write a review
July 8, 2022
I love everyone here. Such friendly staff - down to the security! Celena & Mike helped me out on a memorable day and really made my experience special.
June 12, 2022
This Curaleaf Dispensary is the best dispensary in the city. They always have the best deals and products. The staff is very attentive and caring, Valerie Charnetski is so sweet, kind and informative; Amber is also so lovely and attentive as well. I love this dispensary, it is my favorite among them all!
June 23, 2021
Amber,Joe,Erik,Bill and Kevin are all professionals that give great advice with a pleasant and helpful attitude. Why go anywhere else?
May 18, 2021
Alway good Deals!!!
see all reviews