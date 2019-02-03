53 Reviews of Curaleaf - Philly-Passyunk
4.6(53)
write a review
4.6
Quality
4.7
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........e
February 3, 2019
Nice to walk into a store and buy weed what is not very happy. You can’t look or smell what you are paying top top dollar for. I bought 2/8 and one oil. It was like buying a grab bag, you can’t see what you’re getting till you get out of there. Most of all it is Very,very expensive. The quality which is OK Will cost you $480 for 1 ounce. Because you have to buy eighths. Most of the good weed is $60 for 1/8, if you buy a eighth on the street you pay less when you buy more like a quarter or a half ounce, so bottom line I can get 1 ounce for $300 same quality on the street. And the same ounce would cost me $480 in the store , that is absolutely ridiculous. It should be the same price as the Street because of the selection, or at The very least $50 an ounce cheaper. Very very disappointed. Waited all these years for this end it is a big disappointment. Wanted to mention the flowers I got were both stale, very crispy not spongy at all. That’s what I meant about seeing and feeling it before I buy it
P........s
February 24, 2019
Mixed experience. It is important to know there is a set of big concrete stairs that must be navigated to enter the dispensary; this may be a barrier for some patients. The parking situation is abysmal (extremely difficult to procure), but if you are traveling by foot or public transportation it should not be an issue. The inside is very nice and clean. The product offerings are very good. If help is needed, they do not allow someone to join a patient inside the dispensary, but they will allow an adult with ID into the waiting room. I did not see a private consult area, but they may have one. There is an additional waiting area downstairs. The staff was friendly, but those we interacted with did not seem to be as knowledgeable (about product or procedure) as those we have interacted with at other dispensaries. We visited when the dispensary was not busy and were very disappointed by the process, which was not streamlined and took much longer than what we have experienced at other dispensaries. I encourage the staff and management to gain a better understanding of the medical needs of their patients. The long wait time, inability to have a helper in the dispensary, stairs, and lack of parking are unfortunate obstacles for many patients.
R........e
January 15, 2019
Doing a great job, but it would be nice to be able to see and smell the flower selection.
S........y
January 19, 2019
Knowledgeable, informed staff and comfortable atmosphere. I'm so happy that Herbology is in our community! They carry a wide variety of products to suit individuals' needs and preferences.
R........m
February 24, 2019
This is my go-to dispensary. However, for the amount of marketing, they really need to get a better menu to compete with the other dispensaries in the area. But the facility is beautiful and the people are welcoming a knowledgeable.
e........0
February 14, 2019
Great service. The staff is friendly, enthusiastic and doesn’t talk down to me. They recommended me a strain called Swamp Serum and now I use it every morning.
D........e
April 4, 2019
The best in town! Super friendly staff, and they really know what they’re talking about :)
t........0
May 14, 2019
Nice dispensary, Bad location. There's absolutely no place to park, anywhere around the dispensary. Been there a few times no parking, just left.
s........y
March 1, 2019
I really enjoyed my first visit here! The pick-up function is really useful. The staff was nice and helpful. The deals they run regularly are also a great draw!
j........7
May 7, 2019
Rewards program is tight. The workers are dope. If they don’t get the water jawn fixed and get some damn cups!!! Also a handicap ramp. But outside of that great spot!
T........1
June 15, 2019
I straight love it.... They are so nice here to me. Treat me so good. The one guy.... Damn it man... I forgot his name... But yesterday I asked them if they sold the puffco charger, cause I lost mine... They said no, but the one bud tender went into his bag and got me his. Said he is working Sunday... Return it then. This allowed me to still use mine while ordering the right one from online... Awesome.... Service... Look. I was a fine dining server for a million years. I looked at customer service as an art, yet I rarely find that in return. This depresses me.... But not here... Not at herbology... I want to be loyal to them. Cause they always are to me.
K........9
August 25, 2019
Parking sucks here. But if you're looking for somewhere to park go over to shopping center on Washington Avenue, the Chinese places. It's way too tuf to get spot out front since location isn't great for parking. Where's all the Grassroots products tho?? They are same grower, processor and dispensary so wtf!?! A little more pricey than some of other dispensaries also. This location should be a little cheaper bc of parking issues but ppl are ok. Staff I mean of course. Never really had a long wait but the selection could be better but definitely they'll have something in stock that's good. No doubt. Definitely recommend and they have a loyalty points system so that's a BIG + 4 SURE!! Even if its only 5 pts aka $5 for every 100 it's better than nothing.
j........y
November 19, 2020
I want to be very clear that this review is entirely based on my experience with Ellen, one of the managers at Herbology on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia. At my last visit to the dispensary, I was told upon arrival that they were helping patients place their orders via ipad in the waiting area & then calling them back to complete their purchase, to avoid wait & manage social distancing for COVID. The employee showed me their flower selection via tablet, I told them what I was looking for in strength & terp profile, & we selected a flower strain based on the information on the tablet re: the THC level & terpene profile -- despite it being a grower I'd not purchased from before, & it being one of the highest price-point flowers on the menu. I was then called to the back, paid for my purchase (& was told that customers are not permitted to touch anything prior to purchase), & left the dispensary. Upon arriving home & examining the label on the flower, I saw that the information on the label did not match the information on the tablet. The THC level was off by nearly 4%, the terp levels were significantly lower than advertised. I then called the dispensary & explained what had happened, & was transferred to Ellen, one of the managers. Ellen told me that the information on the website was controlled "by corporate" & they had no power to change it. I said that I understood this, but that no one told me that when they were using the website information to direct my purchase. Ellen then said it was my fault for not checking the label before I purchased the flower. I reminded Ellen that this wasn't possible, since I'd been told that customers are currently not allowed to touch products due to COVID precautions. I told Ellen that I rely on the information provided to select the strains to manage my chronic illness (& that medical marijuana is just that: medicine), & that I would not have made the purchase had the information been accurate, & asked how to prevent this from happening again. Ellen then raised her voice & began yelling at me that she had done nothing wrong, & that she could tell I am a "detail-oriented person" but that there was "nothing in it that's going to hurt you" & "no one forced you to buy it." & then she hung up on me. I was & am well aware that an exchange or return would not be possible, given that the purchase was medicine, & communicated this -- my question was: how did this happen, & how can I keep it from ever happening again. I expected something along the lines of: "Hey, we're sorry that happened -- the website information isn't always updated, & we'll be careful to remind folks to double-check before completing their purchase so we can catch discrepancies. We're adding 5 loyalty points to your account for the inconvenience." Instead, I was yelled at, told it was my fault, & then hung up on. By Ellen. I have been a patient-client at Herbology on Passyunk since they opened their doors, & found this interaction stunning. No one else I've ever worked with there would suggest that I treat my medicine so cavalierly. No one else I've ever encountered there has been anything but helpful, conscientious, & responsible in their recommendations. Shout out to Ajay, Bill, Matt, & Mike especially for always being helpful & professional & friendly in my interactions with them there. Their customer service is impeccable. Ethos Dispensary has better product, a wider selection, longer hours, & a superior online ordering system that allows you to pre-order even when the dispensary is closed. The only reason I've been frequenting Herbology on Passyunk is because the team members mentioned above are such lovely humans. The only reason I will not be returning is the way that I was treated by Ellen. I have not heard back from anyone at Herbology or Curaleaf HQ, so I have gone to the dispensary, cashed out the 37 loyalty points on my account, & will not be returning after my encounter with Ellen.
P........o
April 17, 2019
Great, chill atmosphere with knowledgeable staff.
D........0
January 6, 2021
Herbology has always provided me with efficient service and quality products. They also have a great rewards program. Parking nearby can be a pain from time to time but that would be my only complaint.
j........a
April 15, 2021
I was greeted warmly by the front door security, and treated with kindness and respect by the entire knowledgable staff. It was my first visit and I was asked to fill out a quick form on an iPad that was cleaned for my use. The entire process couldn't have been easier or more pleasant. Thank you Dan, and the entire crew that helped me.
O........o
April 9, 2021
Awesome place with wonderful and knowledgeable staff!
C........5
April 27, 2021
The closest dispensary to me and also my favorite. Good selection, nice folks, and the get you in and out quickly.
C........2
May 18, 2021
Alway good Deals!!!
M........z
November 11, 2018
I couldnt wait for Herbology to open! Great menu, great staff, great product and overall a great experience.
c........5
March 26, 2021
Best shop in Philly. Staff is super friendly & super knowledgeable. Shout out to Kevin & Matt, always helping out
j........7
March 24, 2021
Every time I go there, they are so helpful and knowledgeable about the products that are best for my needs. Amber was particularly awesome the last time I was there. I appreciate the professional environment.
c........1
April 19, 2021
My only place for what I need. I always feel like Norm from Cheers when I walk into this establishment; my needs are always met. New guy Dan, coming out swinging with the honey boo shatter to help me worrying mind! I dug it, I did it, and I want some moah.
K........6
August 21, 2019
This location has a strange exterior entrance sequence, it is not accessible by any means, but once you’re past the check in area it opened up to a decent doctors office like waiting room. It was pretty busy but after a short wait I was brought into the shopping area. They budtendr was helpful enough but being new to the dispensary experience, I felt a little underwhelmed. There either wasn’t a menu or I missed it. So I was basically trusting the tender to get it right. I was able to discuss some things back and forth but wasn’t given much additional info unless I knew what to ask which i didn’t. He did have some suggestions that i enjoyed but also sort of felt like oh hey she’s new to this just give her the newbie starter stuff. Which is actually fine anyway. Having been to another dispensary since, I have a preference for the other dispensary, however if I was already going to be in the area I would go to this one again since i know what to look for now. They do have sale texts which is nice.