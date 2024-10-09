Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

*Seniors (55+) and Veterans get a 20% discount!!!* * *Sherriff Card Holders get a 20% Discount!!** * Industry members get a 20% Off Discount!!** *Locals get a 10% Off Discount!!** * Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes **Located on the corner of Glendale and McCarran, next to the Sierra Sport and Marine boat shop and Mexican restaurant.** Curaleaf Dispensary Sparks (Formerly Reef), where we strive to enhance our patients' everyday lives. We value knowledge, trust, respect and a sense of urgency. Mission Curaleaf Dispensaries’ core philosophy is to put people first. This philosophy extends to both our customers and team. Curaleaf’s mission is to inspire hope in a healthy community, enhancing everyday life through a wide variety of products for every type of patient and customer. Our unprecedented, innovative cultivation and production facilities ensure consistent quality of flower and concentrates. Curaleaf Dispensaries values quality, knowledge, trust, respect, and a sense of urgency. Service Locations Open until 10PM nightly, the location is a marijuana dispensary that caters to recreational cannabis consumers over the age of 21 or MMJ patients with a valid medical card. Located on the corner of E Glendale Ave and S McCarran Blvd next to Sierra Sport and next to the Mexican restaurant.