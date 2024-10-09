Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)
Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

Sparks, NV
2238.5 miles away
Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

*Seniors (55+) and Veterans get a 20% discount!!!* * *Sherriff Card Holders get a 20% Discount!!** * Industry members get a 20% Off Discount!!** *Locals get a 10% Off Discount!!** * Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes **Located on the corner of Glendale and McCarran, next to the Sierra Sport and Marine boat shop and Mexican restaurant.** Curaleaf Dispensary Sparks (Formerly Reef), where we strive to enhance our patients' everyday lives. We value knowledge, trust, respect and a sense of urgency. Mission Curaleaf Dispensaries’ core philosophy is to put people first. This philosophy extends to both our customers and team. Curaleaf’s mission is to inspire hope in a healthy community, enhancing everyday life through a wide variety of products for every type of patient and customer. Our unprecedented, innovative cultivation and production facilities ensure consistent quality of flower and concentrates. Curaleaf Dispensaries values quality, knowledge, trust, respect, and a sense of urgency. Service Locations Open until 10PM nightly, the location is a marijuana dispensary that caters to recreational cannabis consumers over the age of 21 or MMJ patients with a valid medical card. Located on the corner of E Glendale Ave and S McCarran Blvd next to Sierra Sport and next to the Mexican restaurant.

Leafly member since 2016

Followers: 411
195 E Glendale Ave, Sparks, NV
License 48846213406320567884
ATMDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 11pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 12am

Promotions at Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

Updates from Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

147 Reviews of Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)

4.6
Quality
4.8
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
