147 Reviews of Curaleaf - Sparks (Formerly Reef)
4.7(147)
4.6
Quality
4.8
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
e........r
July 10, 2017
must say you have gone from my top choice to the bottom due to your over priced items you raised your prices well before recreation was available your the only dispensary with 2 locations in reno sparks and your quality is lacking lately. no one else even the ones selling recreational are a high priced as you. your 121.00 half gram concentrate is only 60 else were and they have a higher thc content as well. Get a clue.
M........r
September 16, 2016
I've been there several times and have not been disappointed. I have PTSD and insomnia and use Gorilla Glue #4 to calm the effects of both. I also have Rheumatoid Arthritis and use Harlequin to lessen the fairly constant pain... doesn't take it all away so far, but it certainly cuts a LOT of pain.
r........1
May 31, 2017
the location is ok, budtenters are great, very knowledgeable, recommendations were exact.
B........1
July 29, 2016
I really enjoy the product at Reef-Sparks. The only reason they got a 4 in quality is because there's always room for improvement. I like how the containers are no longer plastic and flimsy. The concentrates they have are some of the best I have found and they seem to have good rotation and a nice selection. The atmosphere is great, The employees there alone keep me coming back. Always friendly and greeting you with a smile. It's a great dispensary and if you have not been there I sincerely suggest that you do. Thanks Reef for coming to Reno!
m........3
August 20, 2016
Clean, friendly and inviting. The Kalifa kush is a new favorite.
N........1
June 11, 2017
Love this location! Knowledgeable staff, great service Not much signage so the location kind of hard to find the first time--otherwise AWESOME!
t........t
June 19, 2016
Location was great but Bud was dry didn't get me medicated not worth the amount I paid.
P........9
June 11, 2017
Every single person in the building said hi to me. Medication is sourced from several cultivators with an excellent variety at 3 different price points/quality levels. Good experience super nice staff. Location is much smaller and more intimate than, say, The Las Vegas location which I prefer.
M........y
July 22, 2017
Usually pretty decent medicine in the concentrates. Very informational and wanting to help. They know a lot about what they carry. Unfortunately due to my PTSD I can't go back if they continue to keep the security guard in the dispensing area tapping on the female bud tenders computer screen while patients are trying to choose medicine. VERY uncomfortable! In my experience security is most often found outside of the dispensing area. I've been in all but one in Reno Sparks and no one else chooses to do that. ID's have been checked or we can't enter the dispensing area. Why have one in the back watching the customers? Bad form for those of us who are also victims of the war on cannabis. ONE LOVE
b........s
August 16, 2016
fast friendly service. I will be coming back again. great prices as well.
J........o
October 8, 2018
Thanks you Chris for having such wonderful service and helping me out a lot . Chris has been really helpful today .
B........1
January 16, 2018
I think this is one of the best dispensaries to goto. Great product, good prices, and an owesone and knowledgeable staff. Staff member Francesca has been one best staff members, she has been courteous, informative, speedy, and always has a big smile. I highly recomend this dispensary.
D........7
March 11, 2019
Great location
a........7
March 8, 2017
Ed was my budtender and he was awesomely informative and gave great advice, amazing place to go too and amazing quality with great pricing. Deff a go to place.
S........3
February 9, 2019
it's so amazing very helpful thank you so much for your help today Brittany
J........5
November 9, 2018
Love this place. easy to get to and best prices in Reno/Sparks
k........r
June 20, 2017
My first visit and I was impressed with how fast I was processed in and then the personal service I received by my bud tender, Ryan. He listened to my needs and recommended multiple products. I don't smoke so he gave me a discount instead of the usual first time gift. Prices are good, selection is great! I'll definitely be back when I'm in the area!
N........e
June 13, 2017
seemed like a real kewl place, im concentrate guy and had lots of variety and price ranges, my tender Ryan was superb. plan on being back more with more excellent reviews.
c........8
June 27, 2016
“Besides the sign being hard to see & not having any COOKIES or being offered that is seriously my only slightly negative thing to say about Reef! their staff is knowledgeable, well trained, easy on the eyes, and love to make sure you're taken care of! thought I already submitted a review but since I can't find it, here's another.. Def an A+ in my 💨💨world Glad ur in town👌🔥
e........2
June 29, 2016
I was really excited to check out Reef and was not disappointed! Berner and his crew are doing it right, and were FANTASTIC, enthusiastic, and the prices were so right - I even splurged on the THAI STICK - yes I said it folks! WE HAVE THAI STICKS IN RENO WOOOOHOOO! It was the hit of an industry party where everyone agreed it was smooooooth, tasty, and happy making (even the most critical pot snobs)! Great for easing up social anxiety and creating a euphoric vibe that keeps going, and going, and going. It is STILL going 4 days later. Totally worth it. Thank you Reef <3 Boris and I are STOKED with this and WELCOME :)
B........z
June 20, 2016
Beautiful colors but I wish there was more of a uplifting atmosphere in the lobby. I love the prices! (: Sour Kush and Tangerine Haze are good citrus flavors.
R........F
June 20, 2016
This is my favorite dispensary in the Reno/Sparks area. The best quality medicine in town. Shout out to my boy Giio for the great experience and shoutout to Berner.
o........9
August 20, 2016
Been here a few times and every time I come in I am greeted and helped out as soon as possible. Service is great. Workers are very friendly, easy going, and helpful. They have Quality Buds but also have great merchandise for people on a budget. Definitely will be coming back for more!
J........7
January 17, 2018
Francesca, was one hell of a bud tender and knew her stuff very well! Highly pleased! :)