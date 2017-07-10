Usually pretty decent medicine in the concentrates. Very informational and wanting to help. They know a lot about what they carry. Unfortunately due to my PTSD I can't go back if they continue to keep the security guard in the dispensing area tapping on the female bud tenders computer screen while patients are trying to choose medicine. VERY uncomfortable! In my experience security is most often found outside of the dispensing area. I've been in all but one in Reno Sparks and no one else chooses to do that. ID's have been checked or we can't enter the dispensing area. Why have one in the back watching the customers? Bad form for those of us who are also victims of the war on cannabis. ONE LOVE