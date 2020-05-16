This store is terrible. Their website is alsways wrong. They will list the THC and then when you get it, the label doesn't match. As a result I've had to return weed constantly to rectify the issue. The employees are disrespectful as well. First, a girl told me the label was right to get rid of me, then it turns about the label was wrong all along. Then an employee followed my boyfriend through the store. Once my boyfriend reached me, the employee tried to make a creepy comment to me with my boyfriend right there. He said "look at me" while my back was turned. On another instance, he stared at me and boyfriend for more than ten seconds to try to intimidate us. Another time, another employee made some bizarre comment about my preferences. We saw him on another day and he called the ounce we bought by another name that wasn't on the website. How are we supposed to know that. We only know what the website says, so then we thought we were given the wrong this AGAIN. Lastly, we tried to bring all this stuff up to the manager, Peter. When we approached him he kept accusing us of causing a disturbance when we were just trying to have a polite conversation about it. He kept cutting me off when I was trying to explain every thing that happened. He dismissed everything we said and basically told us to shop somewhere else. He was firing insults at my boyfriend saying that he had a problem with my boyfriend looking at him while we were making the complaint. Unbelievable. I'm sick of having to deal with this every time we go, thanks. There's no accountability for the behavior of their employees. I've never had this problem at Fine Fettle. I'll shop somewhere else from now on. UPDATE: I called to speak with the manager again regarding my complaint, and he didn’t even listen to me, just cut me off and said we were banned, then hung up. All this after just making a complaint to the manage in the store. Now the just ignore our complaint completely and ban us. This store is full of dishonest and disrespectful people. They pride themselves on it.