7 Reviews of Curaleaf - Stamford
3.9(7)
3.9
Quality
3.9
Service
3.9
Atmosphere
S........3
May 16, 2020
Nice staff and facilities.
S........0
June 6, 2023
Wasted $132 today on two vape carts and an eighth of flower. All flower and carts on sale at CuraLeaf are labeled by numbers and letters. The staff was 100 percent unable to explain the nuances, bouquet or tastes of the flower and vape carts to me. They were not familiar with the products, and I ended up with one cart that tastes that sawdust and a second that tastes like wallpaper glue. A complete waste of time and money. Worse than the shoddy flower and carts was the staff. Inept, unknowledgble and completely incompetent. When you sell carts and flower using names and numbers and cannot provide information on a database about the flavors of the products and have a staff that cannot do the same, you have what equates to a poorly run business with a poor business model. Do not waste your time or money at CuraLeaf in Stamford. Their products are street level and their staff is untrained.
a........e
September 11, 2023
This store is terrible. Their website is alsways wrong. They will list the THC and then when you get it, the label doesn't match. As a result I've had to return weed constantly to rectify the issue. The employees are disrespectful as well. First, a girl told me the label was right to get rid of me, then it turns about the label was wrong all along. Then an employee followed my boyfriend through the store. Once my boyfriend reached me, the employee tried to make a creepy comment to me with my boyfriend right there. He said "look at me" while my back was turned. On another instance, he stared at me and boyfriend for more than ten seconds to try to intimidate us. Another time, another employee made some bizarre comment about my preferences. We saw him on another day and he called the ounce we bought by another name that wasn't on the website. How are we supposed to know that. We only know what the website says, so then we thought we were given the wrong this AGAIN. Lastly, we tried to bring all this stuff up to the manager, Peter. When we approached him he kept accusing us of causing a disturbance when we were just trying to have a polite conversation about it. He kept cutting me off when I was trying to explain every thing that happened. He dismissed everything we said and basically told us to shop somewhere else. He was firing insults at my boyfriend saying that he had a problem with my boyfriend looking at him while we were making the complaint. Unbelievable. I'm sick of having to deal with this every time we go, thanks. There's no accountability for the behavior of their employees. I've never had this problem at Fine Fettle. I'll shop somewhere else from now on. UPDATE: I called to speak with the manager again regarding my complaint, and he didn’t even listen to me, just cut me off and said we were banned, then hung up. All this after just making a complaint to the manage in the store. Now the just ignore our complaint completely and ban us. This store is full of dishonest and disrespectful people. They pride themselves on it.
C........2
July 4, 2020
Arrow Alternative Care - Stamford is the best Medical Marijuana dispensary that I have had the pleasure of doing business with. They usually have a good supply of products available. Best to shop on a Tuesday or Wednesday when their supplies are at there fullest. Their website is always up to date with excellent information so you can make an informed decision on what works best for you. Their staff is always available to help in any way they can and are a pleasure to work with. They are very well informed and if they don't know the answer will research it and get back to you. I highly recommend Arrow Alternative Care of Stamford. Enjoy and Stay Healthy.
T........1
March 11, 2022
I have had plenty of pleasant experiences with this dispensary
O........3
March 19, 2023
I have come here ever since it has opened and the staff that works there have always been helpful & so kind. My favorite place to go!!
m........1
October 22, 2021
This place is hands down! The Best! From every kind of product you can imagine. From MJ flower to vapes and fresh edibles. And The staff is always very helpful and friendly Even The sequirity Man outside is a great guy! Definitely check this place out! Mike D.