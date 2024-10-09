Curaleaf - Sun Valley (Formerly Reef)

*Seniors (55+) and Veterans get a 20% discount!!!* * *Sherriff Card Holders get a 20% Discount!!** * Industry members get a 20% Off Discount!!** *Locals get a 10% Off Discount!!** * Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes **Located on the northwest corner of Sun Valley Blvd and 1st Ave** Curaleaf Dispensary Sun Valley (Formerly Reef) is a Recreational and Medical Marijuana Dispensary Mission Curaleaf Dispensaries’ core philosophy is to put people first. This philosophy extends to both our customers and team. Curaleaf’s mission is to inspire hope in a healthy community, enhancing everyday life through a wide variety of products for every type of patient and customer. Our unprecedented, innovative cultivation and production facilities ensure consistent quality of flower and concentrates. Curaleaf Dispensaries values quality, knowledge, trust, respect, and a sense of urgency. Service Location Curaleaf Dispensary Sun Valley (Formerly Reef) is a marijuana dispensary that caters to recreational cannabis consumers over the age of 21 or MMJ patients with a valid medical card. We are located on the corner of Sun Valley Blvd and W 1st Ave.