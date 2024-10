5 out of 5 for this dispensary!! Highly would recommend anyone coming here. They are easy to access, there’s always parking when I come even if it’s a bit busy. Also the longest I’ve waited 3-4 mins maybe. The store is on the bit small side but they are always well supplied!! They have the most options on flower and cartridges in town. Not to mention the lowest prices! Free birthday pre roll and you can choose the top strain’s of the menu! They offer refunds if you don’t like there products. Obviously there is some 3/4 rule that has to be left of the product but still so amazing! You not only have all of this, but the staff themselves are the best. Very personable and friendly. Super helpful and knowledgeable to pick out any strains or recommendations. Referrals for new patients you name it. I bought a pen there and a week later it went out on me and they refunded the pen and and battery. I’ve stopped shopping at other dispensaries since this one has everything anyone could offer.