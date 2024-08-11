Curaleaf - Syracuse
Logo for Curaleaf - Syracuse
dispensary
Medical

Curaleaf - Syracuse

Syracuse, NY
282.5 miles away
69 products

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Accessory

Other

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Syracuse

Curaleaf Syracuse Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe, and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf, Grassroots, and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
4141 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY
License MM1007D
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Medical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Promotions at Curaleaf - Syracuse

Updates from Curaleaf - Syracuse

1 Review of Curaleaf - Syracuse

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.