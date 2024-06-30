DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Tucson Oracle
Ratings and reviews of Curaleaf - Tucson Oracle
(1971 reviews)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
c........r
June 30, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great quality nugs for the price ($65 oz before tax)! Fast, easy to order on-line, and exceptional service!.
t........5
July 14, 2025
Really good place to get your bud from
n........y
February 14, 2024
Verified Shopper
Yes I am a medical card holder and if you look me up you will see I spend a lot of money there. You need to have a medical window for medical only going all the time not with the other lines. You used to do that, now medical on line is s really any on line order can be in that line. Right now I’m going home with nothing because there is to big a line.😞
M........1
June 28, 2023
Verified Shopper
I've been coming to this location when it opened as Bloom. Since Curileaf took over, the flower is hit or miss with it being sold in a bag that you no longer can see the product. So, the evolution of buying flower, went from being able to see & smell it before purchasing it, to a bag with a see through window, to good luck and roll dice on a product.. that is non-returnable...wtf!!! Flower is sometimes extremely dry like hay, or I've had flower sold to me that was not cannabis, but hemp...which happened while being Bloom...flower that wreaks your throat..... or feels like the pesticides are coursing through my body. I worked as a dispensary agent yesrs ago in Tucson, and they used Eagle-20 a highly cancerous product, one drop on your skin and will get lymphocytic cancer. Now Curileaf is selling a company's flower from Kind, which is their low tier flower. It is supposed to be a deal...but it's CHEAP flower for a cheap price...I don't see that as a deal...Curileaf, please adjust your profit margin, and help your market increase your business success, especially with your Medical patients. Earths Healing is around the corner, has the foresight to have plenty of budtenders, bathroom, and also has daily deals. You were supposed to expand your store forever ago...but are to cheap to finally open up the space next door...that's been sitting there for storage??? As a consumer, I'm confused as to why you haven't revised your space? You would be my go to place, but your business model makes me not a loyal customer and I end up driving a little further, but for better product. In short, you're making money hand over fist, and sticking to your customer base...sad!!
l........g
July 5, 2025
This location has a bunch of selfish, arrogant workers who support tearing down medical patients who come in to this location. If you’re a medical patient, or a person who cares about other people, stay as far away from this location as you can.
a........4
January 28, 2025
This place gets worse every time i shop here. Not recommended if You have stress or any anxiety .
j........3
October 19, 2024
very professional and great strains. best prices
d........z
August 29, 2024
Like the first 10x
P........0
August 8, 2023
Verified Shopper
great customer service and very kind. id come back and do recommend stopping at curaleaf.
T........2
August 19, 2024
by far best most caring company. Love to be here, THANKS FOR FTHE BIRTHDAY PREROLL NPN
S........x
July 18, 2024
great deals super nice staff
m........2
January 20, 2025
dont advertise specials if the products are not listed on the website
K........c
April 29, 2024
I love you guys. Service is always the greatest.
t........p
February 3, 2023
overall great. i dont remember seeing chairs for people to sit in. should be some for elders. 😊
J........0
April 16, 2024
nice visit
j........8
June 2, 2023
Verified Shopper
Mal
D........9
February 10, 2023
Verified Shopper
Surprised by clients. The place I have been going older people with handy-caps. Not a bad thing just different.
w........2
January 18, 2023
Verified Shopper
The young lady was amazing when I came up to the counter she very polite and awesome. I hope my husband get a job there after does resume again. Thanks guys
a........e
March 19, 2023
Verified Shopper
I order a certain brand and get something else. they bring it to me already in the bag. I trust them. 1 oz plus. 1 hr drive home only to be slapped in the face again by curaleaf. I could go on. dissatisfied customer
r........m
July 10, 2023
I was extremely upset as I need my medication and placed an order in Leafy and . I went into the store only to be told they have been out for the past 2 days of the silver tier special the only oneI can afford. Then I got a msg that my order was cancelled! False advertising!!!!!
j........e
February 3, 2023
Verified Shopper
Cheaper than I thought it would be! I love this dispensary!
t........s
April 21, 2023
Verified Shopper
They have no dedicated lines for med patients or for people who ordered online. One of the only places in Tucson that doesn’t. If you don’t have 30 minutes to wait, go somewhere else.
m........1
February 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
Great products
l........5
November 26, 2023
The dispensary is very misleading. I ordered online and received products I did not order. When I called to say the items I received were drastically lower in THC levels than the ones I chose, I was asked for my number and email and they would correct the mistake. That was four months ago with no contact from Curaleaf. I'm a rewards member as well so I was looking forward to the $10 for my birthday which I never received. This dispensary is very misleading and untruthful in business. Would recommend that anyone shop elsewhere and make this place a last resort. If that.