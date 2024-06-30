I've been coming to this location when it opened as Bloom. Since Curileaf took over, the flower is hit or miss with it being sold in a bag that you no longer can see the product. So, the evolution of buying flower, went from being able to see & smell it before purchasing it, to a bag with a see through window, to good luck and roll dice on a product.. that is non-returnable...wtf!!! Flower is sometimes extremely dry like hay, or I've had flower sold to me that was not cannabis, but hemp...which happened while being Bloom...flower that wreaks your throat..... or feels like the pesticides are coursing through my body. I worked as a dispensary agent yesrs ago in Tucson, and they used Eagle-20 a highly cancerous product, one drop on your skin and will get lymphocytic cancer. Now Curileaf is selling a company's flower from Kind, which is their low tier flower. It is supposed to be a deal...but it's CHEAP flower for a cheap price...I don't see that as a deal...Curileaf, please adjust your profit margin, and help your market increase your business success, especially with your Medical patients. Earths Healing is around the corner, has the foresight to have plenty of budtenders, bathroom, and also has daily deals. You were supposed to expand your store forever ago...but are to cheap to finally open up the space next door...that's been sitting there for storage??? As a consumer, I'm confused as to why you haven't revised your space? You would be my go to place, but your business model makes me not a loyal customer and I end up driving a little further, but for better product. In short, you're making money hand over fist, and sticking to your customer base...sad!!