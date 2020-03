YupIts420 on March 15, 2020

I went to the store opening and look and feel of this place is amazing. The area its in needs a little TLC but they did a great job with the interior. I was impressed with the staff and they all seemed to have been trained well and were able to answer my questions about a few different products. Good overall selection and nice to see that they continue selling their (relatively) cheap 1/8ths