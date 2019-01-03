cleoselene on May 31, 2019

Only been here twice, but it's great! No 1-2 hour wait like with Trulieve. Super friendly staff, more efficient in getting the transactions done than other dispensaries I've tried. The slim vapes are AMAZING. I have a sensitive throat and this is the first vape pen that doesn't make me cough -- ever. Also, I tried to give my budtender a tip but he said he wasn't permitted, but assured me they pay well enough that it's not necessary. Only critique is that the capsules seem horribly overpriced relative to the amount of THC.