Wickedhemp
Great experience. Awesome staff. Val was great I brought my 70 year old mother who just got her card with me and she was very helpful in explaining what products would be good for her. Thanks!
4.9
10 reviews
great service and quality product
They consistently have the best employees, products, and services.
Amanda You were fantastic. I’d come back to see only you.
People are outstanding in their field and exceptional with we or me the customer. there's this one employee and his name is DALLAS gave me above and beyond the normal quality of attention. I hadn't had a great day with my pain and he allowed me to be me without any qualms. I left feeling much better due to his mannerism. NinettaB.
I have been going to Curaleaf since I got my medical card 2 years ago. I must say they have stepped up their game in Florida, especially with adding shatter to their product menu!!! As soon as flower gets to be the quality that I'm used to, I'll change this to 5 stars, but for now, keep it up Curaleaf. You are awesome!!! Thanks to Dallas for always taking great care of me and being so knowledgeable!!!
Only been here twice, but it's great! No 1-2 hour wait like with Trulieve. Super friendly staff, more efficient in getting the transactions done than other dispensaries I've tried. The slim vapes are AMAZING. I have a sensitive throat and this is the first vape pen that doesn't make me cough -- ever. Also, I tried to give my budtender a tip but he said he wasn't permitted, but assured me they pay well enough that it's not necessary. Only critique is that the capsules seem horribly overpriced relative to the amount of THC.
This place is awesome! Always a good atmosphere with good helpful people! Christine and Dallas went well out of there to help take care and look out for there customers! Products are great and well priced! With overall great customer service! Cant go wrong with this dispensary! Best in south west florida! Thank you curaleaf bonita!
Great service, great atmosphere, will go back again!
Dallas whom works at this BONITA SPRINGS FLORIDA location really goes out of his way to ask how customers are doing,is welcoming to your facility and VERY informative on the products! Your VERY fortunate to have him as your employee!!