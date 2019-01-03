Follow
Curaleaf - Bonita Springs
239-256-3671
First Time Patient Discounts
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019. If you have any questions, please contact us at 239-256-3671.
Veterans Discount-20%OFF
We honor those who served! Veterans get 20% OFF their entire order.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 239-256-3671.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
Compassionate Care Discount-20% OFF
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.If you have any questions, please contact us at 239-256-3671
Pediatric Patients Discount-40% OFF
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must be under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 239-256-3671.
Senior Citizens Discount-10%OFF
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
For ages 65 and up only. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 239-256-3671
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.