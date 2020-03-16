43 products
Deals
Exclusive Flower Promotion
Valid 3/16/2020 – 6/1/2020
Text Curafam to 833-200-3621 to receive EXCLUSIVE flat flower offer.
Please present original text message in-store to obtain your exclusive flower price. Valid for in-store purchases. Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts. The exclusive flower price is only available for the original recipient of the text message and is non-transferable. While supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Limited time offer. Promotion is subject to change without notice.
THC Flower Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-15% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower White Widow (WW)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Cartridge Citradelic Sunset (Css)-Hybrid-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Red)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Blue)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Marley Natural - Small Rolling Tray
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - White Adjustable (White Clam)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
