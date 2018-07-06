cjmadd on October 31, 2019

If you're looking for your "forever" dispensary, look no further! Curaleaf Deerfield offers the best staff, selection, and all around experience that I've had the good fortune to find. Everyone behind the counter seems to get along well and love what they're doing. They will happily and patiently answer any questions you may have, and they are extremely knowledgeable of the pertinent subject matter. Their selection changes frequently, but there are always a wide variety of products to suit whatever medical need you have. I have sampled at least a dozen different menu items, and every one has been perfect. From shatter, CO2 oil, pre-rolls, and flower to tincture, topical balm, and breath mints, there is something for everyone. Their reward system is great. Every time I make an order, I receive a discount as a result of my previous order. I have no need for anyone else; Curaleaf has all my medicinal well needs covered.