Curaleaf - Dadeland
786-398-4494
NEW FIRST TIME PATIENT DISCOUNTS
Valid 11/1/2019
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The FirstTime Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period.
Veterans Discount
We honor those who serve! 20% off entire order.
Proof of service required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for in-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are available every week on Wednesday.
Senior Citizens Discount
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Age 65 and up
Compassionate Care Discount
20% off to recipients of financial assistance.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Pediatric Patients Discount
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must be under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.
Free Delivery
Receive free delivery on all your orders.