Salicio17 on February 26, 2019

First of all, ALEX is awesome. Of all the dispensaries I've been, he has been the best. I like Curaleaf and the product is good, when they have it. I've been waiting for my medicine to come in and it never does. I am writing this as I'm on hold because they haven't picked up or answered my emails. It's been 23 minuted on hold and no one answers the chat online at all. So that's what I got. Good luck. Nevermind I was waiting for 23 minutes and then they tell me that THEY CAN'T TELL ME WHEN THEY ARE COMING IN????? CALL BACK AT THE END OF THE WEEK? FOR ANOTHER 25 MINUTE HOLD SESSION? Do they realize that they are not the only game in town. I really liked Curaleaf slim vapes but know I have to go somewhere else. No more Curaleaf.