Very nice and modern looking environment with exceptional customer service
mysticpolka
on August 29, 2019
This place is wonderful. Everyone is so pleasant and knowledgeable. Great selection and always getting ridiculous discounts. Like insane discounts. It’s impossible to not have a great experience. I wish all stores were like this.
UMJ
on July 19, 2019
Jeff is awesome . Very helpful and knowledgeable. Love this place .
T14s23
on July 14, 2019
Very large store with a drive through window. The service team was very nice and knowledgeable. I also ordered a delivery from here. It went smoothly and they informed me of their expected delivery time.
kjiron
on April 15, 2019
I easily found the building on the main road on the corner in a shopping plaza. The inside is huge and very clean! The staff is knowledgeable and told me about my patient discounts and mentioned use of the drive -thru. The products I bought were great and I will continue to order from Curaleaf. Thank you for the great experience! I met the manager, Karina, she has a great staff, and thank you to Jacq for taking care of me and an excellent location!