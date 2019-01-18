kjiron on April 15, 2019

I easily found the building on the main road on the corner in a shopping plaza. The inside is huge and very clean! The staff is knowledgeable and told me about my patient discounts and mentioned use of the drive -thru. The products I bought were great and I will continue to order from Curaleaf. Thank you for the great experience! I met the manager, Karina, she has a great staff, and thank you to Jacq for taking care of me and an excellent location!