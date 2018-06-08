Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Not only do they sell your online order to walk in patients on top of me calling to make sure my order is available and they tell me no worries we have it no problem. Then they offer me a 3 pack of saw dust for $25 to attempt to make it right.....
Needless to say Curaleaf you lost patient.
Other dispensary’s not only have better quality product they take care of the patient’s
Keshawn620
on August 26, 2019
Always satisfied with this place. Always on their A game!
LAHp
on May 16, 2019
Everything about this place is 5 stars! Everyone my daughter and I have worked with at this dispensary is above 5 stars with Alef being at the top! They give a pediatric discount which helps me out tremendously. We drive 25 minutes to go to this store because of how great it is all around!
Ealayo
on May 13, 2019
Location was bright and welcoming. The staff was super knowledgeable and guided me to the right product for my needs. Will def be back.
420kat710
on February 5, 2019
Very progressive atmosphere! The budtenders where very kind! Quick and speedy pick up time