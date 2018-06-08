5rings on September 11, 2019

Not only do they sell your online order to walk in patients on top of me calling to make sure my order is available and they tell me no worries we have it no problem. Then they offer me a 3 pack of saw dust for $25 to attempt to make it right..... Needless to say Curaleaf you lost patient. Other dispensary’s not only have better quality product they take care of the patient’s