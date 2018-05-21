Follow
Curaleaf - Palm Bay
321-373-0033
New Patient Discount
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. All 3 Discounts Must Be Redeemed within a Single 45 Day Period.
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
Pediatric Patients Discounts
Patients younger than 18 receive 40% OFF their order!
Must under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Veterans Discount
All veterans military members receive 20% OFF!
Proof of Service is required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Senior Citizens Discount
Seniors receive 10% OFF their order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Age 65 and up.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.