Jeannie911 on November 8, 2019

I just love the staff and the products they have! I stop by every Wednesday since they have double rewards points and let me tell you they add up crazy fast. Elisa called me today just to let me know another customer didn't pick up their order, so I was able to get my fav (White Widow/Flower.) Thank you again for that!'-) Meggie took care of me my very first visit. She took me into a consult room and took the time to answer my questions. I love the fact they do this (no other location has offered.) I had no idea what I was looking for and had a lot to learn. They are always happy to answer my questions and I really had a lot to learn. Thank you Patrick and everyone one else who I will make of point of learning your name! Thank you for hanging in there with me and helping me on my journey to a better life. You guys are really the best!