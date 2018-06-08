Freeride1
Cool shop. Fast service if needed but took the time to explain all the products with great knowledge. Have already been back twice and will continue to shop. Great flower selection and awesome people.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Cool shop. Fast service if needed but took the time to explain all the products with great knowledge. Have already been back twice and will continue to shop. Great flower selection and awesome people.
I just love the staff and the products they have! I stop by every Wednesday since they have double rewards points and let me tell you they add up crazy fast. Elisa called me today just to let me know another customer didn't pick up their order, so I was able to get my fav (White Widow/Flower.) Thank you again for that!'-) Meggie took care of me my very first visit. She took me into a consult room and took the time to answer my questions. I love the fact they do this (no other location has offered.) I had no idea what I was looking for and had a lot to learn. They are always happy to answer my questions and I really had a lot to learn. Thank you Patrick and everyone one else who I will make of point of learning your name! Thank you for hanging in there with me and helping me on my journey to a better life. You guys are really the best!
Everyone is always willing to help, even if it's to find a discount,selection could be a little better, but i haven't lacked for anything when i left.Been here several times now and not disappointed
Great customer service. Helpful staff. Quality products.
Went to visit my first Curaleaf and wasn't sure which one i would go to but i called the Tampa Location and Gabriel answered the call and was very pleasent and inviting. When i got to the store I was welcomed by Gabriel and was then introduced to my Budtender Meggie L. She was so nice and helpful.. She definitely knew what she was talking about and soooo well spoken.. This is the only Curaleaf i want to deal with...
Thank you for your great review! We look forward to offering you great service in the future.
I got the la woman shatter. I was very pleased. Great taste and great effects. My previous visits were not very nice but I have them another shot and I'm glad i did!. Meggie helped me and shes awesome. I will be trying more.
This is my “home” dispensary and there’s a reason for it. Great place to stop for cartridges and vapes. Loose Flower is a bit on the pricey side, but they’re always running deals. Wish they had more flower to choose from consistently. The staff here is amazing though, great vibes, and they help me find what I need. Because of the staff I’ll continue to shop here regularly, for the loyalty program too, and hope their flower selection and price improve as the market here in Tampa matures.
I got some of this Flower at a very affordable rate, fast and discreet delivery. their info. WhatsApp Only: +1(252)4601212, wickr/Kik: peterking2014 message Code(420) when contacting them. what an awesome place.
clean store and amazing staff!!
Had a great shopping experience on my first visit. The employee was great and answered any question I had and gave me great tips for my purchase. They have great quality products. Highly recommend Curaleaf.