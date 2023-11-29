Welcome to Curbside PCH, your Premier destination for top-tier cannabis delivery in South Bay! With a curated selection of premium products, a passion for outstanding customer service and a commitment to excellence, we invite you to explore our menu and discover a new era in your cannabis journey- where convenience meets quality. Curbside PCH is not just a cannabis delivery service; we're a lifestyle brand dedicated to bringing you the finest cannabis experience in South Bay. Prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction above all, our team curates a diverse menu of select products primarily from local suppliers. From the moment you explore our selection to the seamless delivery to your doorstep, our focus is on exceeding your expectations and providing you with The best cannabis delivery experience. Join us and discover why Curbside PCH is your trusted partner in the world of all things cannabis. First-Time Customers ALL First Time Members will receive a Goodie Bag with all the On-The-Go essentials... Beginning with a 1gram of our House Strain and ending with a sweet surprise.