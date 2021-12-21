Welcome to Cure: Great Meds at Great Prices! Cure is all about providing premium grade medical cannabis at affordable prices. Serving the High Desert region in California, we pride ourselves on customer-focused service that places the patient front and center. Not only is our staff highly knowledgeable about the product and eager to answer questions, but also our money-saving deals are hard to resist. In addition to great rates, we offer a number of perks, including: a rewards system, an expansive menu, first-time-patient specials, delivery tracking, price-match guarantee, and notifications about upcoming specials. First Time Patients: ⦁ Send a photo of both the front and back of your ID, a picture of your medical recommendation, and your delivery address (residential only) via text message or email and we will get you all verified to place an order. ⦁ If you do not currently have a medical recommendation, we will purchase one for you. Ask us for more details! Rewards Program: The only thing better than great deals is getting paid to shop! With Cure, you will receive 5% back (in the form of points) on every purchase. Points can be redeemed for product or credit. You will be able to view your current point balance in your virtual wallet anytime you wish and see exactly what your points can do for you. The more points you earn, the higher tiers you will reach in the loyalty program, which unlock more savings and specials exclusive to our most loyal patients. Enrollment into the loyalty program is automatic with your first purchase! First Time Patient Specials: ⦁ Existing Medical Rec patients will receive 30% off their first 2 orders! ⦁ Free gear with first order! (Pipe, Lighter, Grinder, Dabber) ⦁ (Non-medical patients) We will add the cost of a new medical rec as credit on your initial order - must reach minimum of $150 Live Delivery Tracking: Once you place your order, you will be able to follow the progress until the driver reaches your door. You will receive ETA updates via text message and can use the link provided to live track the driver while he/she is driving. Price-Match Guarantee: Do you see a lower price for the same item at a different shop in the area? Let us know and we will match their price. Must be the same brand, strain, and weight to qualify. Notifications about Upcoming Specials: After your first order, you will be enrolled to start receiving text messages from our marketing number which will inform you of daily/weekly specials, promotions, special events, and flash sales. Staying in the loop with our notifications ensures you will always get the best deal on your favorite products. Don't want to be apart of the notifications list? That is no problem, we understand and have made it simple to opt-out and not receive messages anymore. Expansive Menu: We only carry the best brands the market has to offer with plans to constantly grow our menu. We carry a wide array of Flower, Edibles, Concentrates, Vapes, and Prerolls. With the help of our friendly staff, there should be no issues finding a product that suits your specific needs. If we don't carry your favorite items, let us know which brands you are interested in ordering and we will work to add that item to our menu. No patient will be left unsatisfied with Cure! Cure provides medical cannabis to customers in the High Desert area of California, such as Hesperia, Victorville and Apple Valley. Our menu is expansive and full of the most well known and sought after brands. Not to mention, we offer some of the best prices and deals on the cannabis market. To order with us, some rules apply: ⦁ $45 delivery minimum and no delivery charge if the minimum is met ⦁ Due to COVID-19, returns will only be accepted due to manufacturer defects ⦁ Orders placed after 9pm will be delivered the following day at the selected time slot