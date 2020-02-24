Kvnje
Great clean new shop all fire with great otd pricing
Thanks for the great feedback. We will be glad to help you #FindYourCure next time you stop by!
5.0
5 reviews
The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable! They have great products and a good variety as well! Will most definitely visit again!
We can't wait to see you again next time! Our inventory selection and patient service are two things we take pride in.
Awesome atmosphere the flower is tasty and we'll priced and a good selection of edibles. The toothpicks are great.
new spot! five stars. chill staff. fire buds. clean/new facility. $30 -- 1/8th's. THEY ONLY SELL TOP SHELF
Top shelf is our only shelf! Thanks for the kind words.
A must visit. This dispensary is relatively new, but a surprising gem in this cluttered landscape of shops on every corner. This was my first visit, and I was more than impressed. A clean, modern interior, and very tech-forward which is always a plus. Integrated tablet ordering was available if I just wanted to come in and grab an item without talking to a budtender. Staff is extremely pleasant and knowledgeable. (shout out to Tyler and Brant) Most importantly, of course, is the selection. No disappointment there either. I sampled 3 different strains and a recommended edible. All top tier, just beautifully effective medicine. Strong, lasting effects. All priced the same as you would find lower tier flower priced elsewhere. So, all thing combined, I say again, a MUST visit. Be well.
Thank you for taking the time to review us. We love hearing that patients enjoyed their experience here at Cure! This is why we do it.