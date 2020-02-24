Dutch_Oven_Mitt on March 7, 2020

A must visit. This dispensary is relatively new, but a surprising gem in this cluttered landscape of shops on every corner. This was my first visit, and I was more than impressed. A clean, modern interior, and very tech-forward which is always a plus. Integrated tablet ordering was available if I just wanted to come in and grab an item without talking to a budtender. Staff is extremely pleasant and knowledgeable. (shout out to Tyler and Brant) Most importantly, of course, is the selection. No disappointment there either. I sampled 3 different strains and a recommended edible. All top tier, just beautifully effective medicine. Strong, lasting effects. All priced the same as you would find lower tier flower priced elsewhere. So, all thing combined, I say again, a MUST visit. Be well.