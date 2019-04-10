TeamStLouis on June 26, 2019

Bud-Tender's are great, they also have genuine compassionate relief for all their patients. Rock ‘n’ Roll on that. DON'T CHANGE I went in today around 2:00, It was not "WHAT YOU NEED TODAY..?" Its "HEY ITS LOUIS...." they actually remember me by name, Professional knowledge on all their products. Thats pretty awesome. Today they even asked how the last purchase worked for me. The staff is PERFECT... Like I said before.... "YOU HAVE MADE A NEW FRIEND... AND SO HAVE I"