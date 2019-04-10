Wess1pr
4.4
7 reviews
good service!!
Todo bien, exelente trato, sólo que es un poco ó bastante más caro que otros dispensarios....
Calidad muy buena pero un Dream Catcher aquí será igual que uno comprado en Green Spirit. $20 por un gramo de Dream Catcher, White Caviar y cualquier otra moña es un robo a mano armada. Tiene que bajar esos precios, ya se esta corriendo demasiado la voz de que venden bien overpriced. Oye, lo del robo no es por que estan en la calle Guayama no? Bajen esos precios y pongan ofertas diarias como los demás. Buen servicio usualmente pero me toco un muchacho una vez que le molestaban contestarme mis dudas acerca del canabis medicinal.
Bud-Tender's are great, they also have genuine compassionate relief for all their patients. Rock ‘n’ Roll on that. DON'T CHANGE I went in today around 2:00, It was not "WHAT YOU NEED TODAY..?" Its "HEY ITS LOUIS...." they actually remember me by name, Professional knowledge on all their products. Thats pretty awesome. Today they even asked how the last purchase worked for me. The staff is PERFECT... Like I said before.... "YOU HAVE MADE A NEW FRIEND... AND SO HAVE I"
I’m not crazy about the traffic you can catch in the area surrounding this dispensary but I love the service so much it’s worth the trip.
Gran variedad de flores. Budtenders honestos y conocedores.
really good service, they give you the attention you need I really like the vibes they give.
Thank you for the positive message.