27 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
Veterans Save 20%!
Military veterans save 20% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Veteran status must be registered with Board of Pharmacy
Veterans Save 20%!
Military veterans save 20% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Veteran status must be registered with Board of Pharmacy
All Products
Original Glue #4 Popcorn | Indica
from Cresco Labs
28.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$15014.1g
In-store only
Original Glue #4 Shake | Indica
from Cresco Labs
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$10014.1g
In-store only
Durban Shake | Sativa
from Cresco Labs
16.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$8514.1
In-store only
Outer Space Flower | Sativa
from Cresco Labs
20.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Sojay Popcorn | Sativa
from Cresco Labs
26.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$15014.1g
In-store only
Sojay Flower | Sativa
from Cresco Labs
24.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Sherbet Flower | Indica
from Standard Wellness
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
BBYD Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
20.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$482.83 g
In-store only
Comet 10 1:1 CBD
from Buckeye Relief
8.08%
THC
8.1%
CBD
$522.83 g
In-store only
Gibsonburg Glue Flower | Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
18.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 g
In-store only
Koffee 3 Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
19.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$482.83 g
In-store only
Otis OG Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
17.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
Oro Blanco Live Resin .5g | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
69%
THC
1.5%
CBD
$59unit
In-store only
Cure Ohio Cokoh Fix F.E.C.O. 590mg
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$80unit
In-store only
Kief 1g
from Buckeye Relief
328.25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
Cure Ohio Vape Fix- CBD 2:1 1g
from Unknown Brand
24.94%
THC
48.61%
CBD
$116unit
In-store only
BeneLeaves Orange-Vanilla Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45unit
In-store only
Cure Ohio Lemon Hard Candy
from Unknown Brand
102mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46unit
In-store only
BeneLeaves Mango-Lime Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45unit
In-store only
Strawberry Gumm-Ease
from Standard Wellness
62mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24unit
In-store only
Transdermal Patch 9mg 5 pack
from Standard Wellness
45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$68unit
In-store only
Soothe 1:1 Topical Salve
from Standard Wellness
116.5mg
THC
118mg
CBD
$90unit
In-store only
Transdermal Patch 10mg
from Standard Wellness
9.86mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14unit
In-store only
Vireo 12.5ml Tincture 103mg Yellow 6:1
from Unknown Brand
103.58mg
THC
16.28mg
CBD
$40unit
In-store only
Butterfly Effect 30ml Tincture 440mg 20:1
from Grow Ohio
421.31mg
THC
24.64mg
CBD
$120unit
In-store only
Butterfly Effect 30ml Tincture 220mg 20:1
from Grow Ohio
230.14mg
THC
12.41mg
CBD
$60unit
In-store only
Butterfly Effect 30ml Tincture 110mg CBD 1:1
from Grow Ohio
109.11mg
THC
120.05mg
CBD
$90unit
In-store only