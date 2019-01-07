Sunnyside Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Wintersville
Sunnyside* (formerly CY+) is a new kind of medical cannabis dispensary offering adults 21+ a friendly place to explore high-quality medical marijuana products to improve everyday wellness. Masks are now optional for customers who received the full COVID-19 vaccine.
I've been to several dispensary locations in central and eastern ohio this is by far the best so far. Great selection of products and pricing . I will definitely return to do business at this location.