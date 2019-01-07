Today was only my second trip to this location. The location is very easy to get to and find with g.p.s. so if you are not from the area (like myself and most others that live nowhere near a dispensary) you dont have to worry about it being a hard to find location. As far as the product, well its top shelf weed,edibles,tinctures so on and so on. Which is why for me the best thing about their location is the staff. Sure anyone could just buy some pricey bud but most don't know all of the benefits and drawbacks depending on what you are there for. On both visits the men and women are incredibly well versed on their products. Personally I'm their for pain and serious insomnia. Was lucky that the first visit hit the nail on the head with pain but missed the sleep target completely. Today the employee pulled up what I bought last time and when down each one how it worked and so on. We got to the strain I bought for sleep and could only muster a eh. After a short convo he explained why it didn't work for me and recomended another one. After looking it up I would be lying if I told you I wasn't waiting for bed time to get here. Anyway bottom line, good knowledgeable and friendly staff. The building is clean and welcoming. The product is good once you get zeroed in on what is going to work best for you.