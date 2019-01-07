My first dispensary visit ,very clean atmosphere barely any wait,very welcoming, very easy an the ladies very welcoming i was very nervous my first time an by myself so was intimidating initially but was introduced to Margaret ,(same name one in a million)an she was just that one in a million, explained the whole process with ease answered all my questions by the time I left I definitely left with more knowledge Even the dreaded tier program! all was explained an for someone who is new to this I very much appreciated it.Product was explained very professionally an i didnt feel pushed towards any particular item. I will definitely return an a plus they have sales !