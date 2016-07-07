David11000333
Literally had to make and account to review this place and warn people. Hannah I think that was her name? was the worst person I have ever encountered in a dispensary, she was rude and treated me like I was some scum of the street
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Literally had to make and account to review this place and warn people. Hannah I think that was her name? was the worst person I have ever encountered in a dispensary, she was rude and treated me like I was some scum of the street
Good place. Hannah was incredibly rude, she argued with my boyfriend and I. Would recommend with she didn’t work there
Great selection and awesome prices
I will keep going to dab town they have great weed and Cartledge they are also every nice and they always welcome me when I walk in
It's called Dabtown but has the best flower I've seen in medford. They also have a huge Concentrate selection as well , Different price ranges for everyone , you cant go wrong here.
I love dab town they specialize in dabs and highest quality flower and they have some edibles and inhalers also quite a nice selection of vape pens, the Budtenders are always smiling and happy to great me when I come in!
Fast, Friendly service with reasonable prices for the area. The quality of dab was Amazing. I will shop here again.
They didint have much that was displayed on the Menu. Just a few things but what they did have was of excellent quality and a discounted price. Call them ahead of time if traveling for a specific item.
We're sorry to hear we didn't have what you were looking for. We were having difficulty with our leafly but since then have fixed the issue! Our menu is up to date and we hope to see you soon!
I like them they are good with people and they respect everybody walk through those doors my I ever had money again to go there again I'd do it again in a heartbeat
Thank you son much! We appreciate it 💚 We hope to see you back soon! ✌️
Great selection of indoor and outdoor flower. friendly and helpful budtenders. Lots of high potency strains and some good deals on rotating strains.
Thanks for stopping by and for the awesome review! We truly appreciate it! Come back and see us soon ;)