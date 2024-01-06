Daft Republic - San Mateo
Daft Republic - San Mateo
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Daft Republic - San Mateo

AlbuquerqueNew Mexico
1619.0 miles away
Loading...
Menu:
Rec
163 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Daft Republic - San Mateo

Daft Republic is your one-stop-shop for all things cannabis on San Mateo Blvd right next to cliffs. Being San Mateo's most premier cannabis dispensary we offer all of your cannabis needs from premium flower, to edibles, carts, calves, topicals and more. Our store is well-stocked with a variety of products to meet the needs of everyone, from beginners to connoisseurs all at a great price. Our experienced budtenders are trained and knowledgeable about the qualities and benefits of various strains, and can help guide you to the products that are right for you. Come in and explore our selection today.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
5231 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Send a message
Call 5055031864
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Daft Republic - San Mateo

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Daft Republic - San Mateo