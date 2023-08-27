Been to Dank on Main st a few times and the prices are fair, they range Anywhere from $20 -$60 an eighth of flower. (They have vapes, drinks and edibles as well but I'm a flower girl) I had some "live dried" mendo breath and it was pretty good. (An 8 outta 10) The staff is really nice. Very helpful, informative and honest. (The budtender with the beard told me one of the strains of flower I was looking at was just as good as another that was $9 cheaper so I bought one of each to compare and he was right, the cheaper one was just as good). It's definitely not what I expected the first time I went there. Overall The atmosphere and vibe and energy is great. I'm Always greated with a "Hello" and a smile when I walk in, and a "have a great day" when I walk out. If you're in the area you definitely should check it out