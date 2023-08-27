DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Dank 716
Buffalo, NY
5.0(1 reviews)
claim your store
This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
1 Review of Dank 716
5.0(1)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........j
August 27, 2023
Been to Dank on Main st a few times and the prices are fair, they range Anywhere from $20 -$60 an eighth of flower. (They have vapes, drinks and edibles as well but I'm a flower girl) I had some "live dried" mendo breath and it was pretty good. (An 8 outta 10) The staff is really nice. Very helpful, informative and honest. (The budtender with the beard told me one of the strains of flower I was looking at was just as good as another that was $9 cheaper so I bought one of each to compare and he was right, the cheaper one was just as good). It's definitely not what I expected the first time I went there. Overall The atmosphere and vibe and energy is great. I'm Always greated with a "Hello" and a smile when I walk in, and a "have a great day" when I walk out. If you're in the area you definitely should check it out