Frequently Asked Questions
- The only place to buy legal weed in Buffalo, NY is at a medical marijuana dispensary.
- The only place to buy recreational weed in Buffalo, NY is through a licensed recreational dispensary, which are set to open in the state at the end of 2022.
Because marijuana has been partially decriminalized in New York, getting caught with unlawful weed can result in a penalty ranging from $50 to a maximum of $200.
- Yes, you can order medical marijuana online from Buffalo dispensaries for in-store pickup.
- Medical marijuana prices vary greatly, but you can purchase a half gram vape cart for around $75. Recently, cannabis taxes in Buffalo increased with the signing of the “Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act” in March 2021.
- To enter a Buffalo dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old.
- Yes! You can get good high quality pot in Buffalo.
- There are 13 dispensaries in Buffalo, NY.