Was one of the better places in Bay City. I even had them deliver weed to me in Saginaw during the shutdown. I had both of my sons with me (adults, age 30 and 32), we had all looked at DOA's online menu and decided to get an oz. of Kush Mint because of the price and because it tested at 26.5%thc. I have my card and I checked in with Sylvia, very nice person, go back look at their menu and KushMints is on the menu at 15.5% and I tried to tell the girl that not the right one, maybe I got the name wrong, IDK so I went and opened the exit door to ask my son to check the name again because I thought DOA was doing the bait and switch, anyway after I did that I was accused by security of doing a drug deal and asked to leave the property, which I did, but I decided to go back in to explain that it isn't right to lie about test results online and then not offer the product or product of lesser value and Ranger Rick (Security) was extremely rude. To my retiree friends who know me stay away!! I'll never go back!!