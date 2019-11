vapemeawaysac on June 20, 2019

I LOVE the Davis Cannabis Collective! Tracy is the nicest receptionist I have ever met, she knows every customer when they come in and sets the tone for your whole visit! Alan is a caring bud tender who really is dedicated to finding you what you need for your pain, relaxation, or recreation! Wanted to say thank you to Ashley for running such a great dispensary, everything is thought out right down to the decoration! And don’t even get me started on the mural inside the bud room! As a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, nothing beats a dispensary with awesome chill vibes and customers who genuinely love being there. An awesome environment to purchase your cannabis in Davis!