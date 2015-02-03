Nandito2019
Love the quality and superb customer service
The best dispensary in SFV, in my opinion. Knowledgeable staff with great customer service, really, really good deals, incredible quality and and one the best menus in the valley. And they deliver!! I've been a weekly customer for over 6yrs and this dispensary really puts customers needs first.
Hello HighDeeC, we appreciate your review so much and we are so happy to be able to provide you with such a quality experience! Please come back in soon we cant wait to see you again! - DC Customer Care
I wish they'd give me a free joint for my birthday after I purchased an 1/8 ☹️
Hello bigg_robb8, we're sorry to hear that you could not receive a free joint. Unfortunately, in the state of California, every cannabis product has to be taxed. If you were not given a $2 joint for your birthday, please come back in and talk to a manager to have that cleared up. We hope to hear from you again. - DC Customer Care
I bought 5 full gram Select cartridges for a total of 300$, all 5 of the cartridges were defaulted with a black layer of oil on top and a bad burned taste to all of them. Dan the Dispensary manager was trying to convince me that this is ok and normal, i am a long time costumer of select and other cartridges and i know this is not normal! bottom line they did not want to help me, were trying to make me look stupid and agree that it should taste burned and black layer on distillates is normal ( witch is not and i shows them other cartridges they have on display ) this place don't care about there costumers! Made me very angry with the way they treated me and i will not give up, will try to contact the owner and select as well. DO NOT BUY HERE! THEY WILL NOT HELP YOU IF THERE IS A PROBLEM. I wish i could upload a picture
We regret to hear you weren’t satisfied with our service TopazH4. Unfortunately, we are not able to exchange your cartridges due to them being in working condition. Like our manager explained, the color of distillates can start to change over time when oxidization occurs. Your battery was also an older Select model which runs an unregulated current and can overheat the cartridge. However, we are more than happy to offer you a discount on the newer Select battery with variable temperature control and cartridges of your choice. We hope to hear from you soon. -DC Customer Care
Dope as hell🤘🤘🤘🔥🔥
Thanks for the 5-star review Lilgoldkidd! We now deliver all of the same quality products straight to your door. To learn more, click the Info tab at the top of the page. Until next time! -DC Customer Care
Liked the atmosphere overall with this place. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff if you need help finding things. It was my first time ever to a dispensary and they made it a great experience. I would recommend buying the 4 joints for 20 dollars deal.
It is music to our ears to hear you had a great first-time experience, Tnaks24! To save on all of our products stop by during our Happy Hour Specials. For more information, click on the Deals tab at the top the page. Much love! -DC Customer Care
Super amazing staff! Friendly, fun, educated and lit product! They have a solid selection with a passion for what’s good, and great daily deals. Added bonus, I can use my credit card here! I’ll definitely be back!
We're happy to hear you enjoy our location @MaryJ_Cannasseur! Check for our weekly deals to receive up to 20% off your entire purchase. We hope to see you again - DC Customer Care
Great deals and super helpful bud tenders. Be ware, a medical card with a passport does not work here. Must have an in state id.
Thank you for your review @ogho. We try our best to have great deals and our budtenders are always ready to recommend a product that will work best for you. If you do have a medical card, you may only use one issued from California and you must have a California ID or DL that is valid. Feel free to stop by again and check for our weekly deals - DC Customer Care
Went early for the early bird discount and I'm pretty sure they only gave me the first time discount but I can't be entirely sure because they took my receipt and I bought a large amount too so it made a big difference.
We regret to hear your last visit was an unpleasant one @grizzly77. We strive to live up to our motto “Cultivating trusting relationships,” therefore we do not partake in any dishonest business practices. We greatly appreciate your feedback and we will keep it in mind moving forward. Feel free to give us a call at 818.887.0980 and mention your review. We would love the opportunity to make things right. Should an instance like this ever occur again, please ask to speak to management on the same day. Also, You can always ask your budtender to throw in an extra copy of your receipt in your bag. Should you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to ask your sales associate or ask for management. We hope to hear from you soon. -DC Customer Care
Bad weed don’t like that they hide everything and didn’t like what they gave me goat o.g they call it 👎