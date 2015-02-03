topazH4 on April 4, 2019

I bought 5 full gram Select cartridges for a total of 300$, all 5 of the cartridges were defaulted with a black layer of oil on top and a bad burned taste to all of them. Dan the Dispensary manager was trying to convince me that this is ok and normal, i am a long time costumer of select and other cartridges and i know this is not normal! bottom line they did not want to help me, were trying to make me look stupid and agree that it should taste burned and black layer on distillates is normal ( witch is not and i shows them other cartridges they have on display ) this place don't care about there costumers! Made me very angry with the way they treated me and i will not give up, will try to contact the owner and select as well. DO NOT BUY HERE! THEY WILL NOT HELP YOU IF THERE IS A PROBLEM. I wish i could upload a picture