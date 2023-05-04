Dead Flowers Dispensary
Dead Flowers Dispensary
855 Highway 105 Palmer Lake, Palmer Lake, CO
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Dead Flowers Dispensary
Deals at Dead Flowers Dispensary
10% off for Palmer Lake / Monument Residents
Valid 5/3/2023 - 6/30/2023
Live in Palmer Lake or Monument? We'd love to offer you 10% off!
8 Reviews of Dead Flowers Dispensary
S........s
2 days ago
I've stopped in a few times and have been in and out pretty quickly every time! The staff has always been super friendly and welcoming. I drive up from Colorado Springs and it's worth it!
S........s
2 days ago
Went to their event on 4/22 and it was so much fun despite being a little chilly. Will definitely be back on a regular basis.
d........y
6 days ago
Love absolutely everything about this shop! Love the owners and managers! The whole budtending crew is awesome! Prices are awesome 👌 atmosphere is off the charts cool! Check it out for yourself I promise you won't be disappointed!!
c........e
6 days ago
I haven’t been to a better dispensary, kudos to the grower for the high quality of buds offered. The staff is also amazing and very helpful when trying to choose the right strain. If I could give them 6 stars I would!