Deep Roots Harvest - Reno
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Deep Roots Harvest - Reno
Welcome to Deep Roots Harvest! We are open for recreational marijuana sales (Adult Only, 21!) Deep Roots Harvest cannabis has been Cultivated and Packaged in Mesquite, Nevada, since 2015. Our teams of experienced caretakers strive to optimize our environments and maximize the full potential of every harvest to consistently produce high-quality cannabis flowers.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
12240 Old Virginia Rd, Reno, NV
License 52453211787476290375
ATMstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
Photos of Deep Roots Harvest - Reno
Show all photos