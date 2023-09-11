I cannot say enough good things about this dispensary! Good energy, clean shop, 🔥🔥🔥 flower (plus they carry some of the best brands), a little bit of everything you’re looking for. The staff are knowledgeable, humble, and just give off a welcoming, comfortable vibe. Deeply Rooted is going to thrive 🙌! I love supporting locally owned small businesses. New favorite go to spot. 🖤