Del Rey Farms
Del Rey Farms
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Del Rey Farms

Del Rey OaksCalifornia
2403.0 miles away
Menu:
Rec
667 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

Seeds

About this dispensary

Del Rey Farms

Step into Del Rey Farms, your local source for unbeatable Farm Direct prices in Monterey County. What does 'Farm Direct' mean? It means we take care of every step, from cultivation and packaging to delivery, ensuring you get the best prices. Our wide range of brands, including Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, all undergo the same rigorous processes to maintain our Farm Direct commitment. But that's not all. Our Loyalty Program is here to supercharge your savings, and the best part is it won't cost you a dime. So, when you drop by, make sure to inquire about our Loyalty Program and unlock even more fantastic deals!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
800 Portola Dr, Del Rey Oaks, CA
License #C10-0000782-LIC™
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

0 Reviews of Del Rey Farms