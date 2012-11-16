cascri8150
The people hating obviously would rather smoke brick weed from their dealer lol. This place certainly has the best weed in town. May not be the cheapest but that’s how it works with anything; you pay more for quality. None of their bud is machine trimmed or rushed, it is from the best producers in the state and is certified green. They also have great deals going every day; you just have to ask. I ended up getting 2g live resin by Summit for 50 out the door. Hope they keep the deals up. I would also advise putting a menu up online on this app so more word gets out. I know I’m not the only one that looks for prices/deals online before I go into shops and it’s almost 2019; obviously Colorado law protects you.