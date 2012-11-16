AZ_dispensary_agent on September 24, 2018

We were so excited to visit this place, we left our dinner after just an appetizer, and walked up the entrance steps to be greeted by a friendly budtender, who checked our IDs and told us to enter. Then some other dude with short hair popped out with an angry look and told us to hurry up and make a purchase because they were ready to close. He sounded SUPER RUDE, but whatever, we turned back to the 1st dude. He said, "Do you guys know what you want?", and since it was our 1st time inside, I said , "We were gonna look," then the jerk popped back out and said, "If you guys are just 'LOOKING', then I'm gonna ask you to leave!" i was like, "Let's go!" and i rushed out, sooo upset with the way he spoke to us, i WISH i had said something to that creep. OWNERS, MANAGERS, THIS DUDE IS UNPROFFESIONAL AND SHOULD BE FIRED . Play the video at closing time, Sunday, September 23rd. FYI, we've spent probably near $1000 in CO dispensaries in the past 3 days. And we proceeded to spend $80 next door. I also work at a dispensary in AZ and have worked in customer service my entire life. This was the WORST, RUDEST WORKER IVE EVER EXPERIENCED IN MY LIFE at ANY business!!!!! DON'T GO THERE! VISIT NEXT DOOR AT GREEN DRAGON CANNABIS CO. Excellent deals, friendly and knowledgeable staff, professional treatment.