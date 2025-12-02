4 Reviews of Delta 8 THC Austin
4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
c........3
December 2, 2025
Amazing seasonal flower selection with specials and discounts available. Has become my go-to
A........n
June 12, 2025
I have been going to this dispensary for 3 years. The place is Gold! They literally have every brand out there. Way better prices than a smoke shop.
d........o
April 20, 2025
Great shop, friendly staff, excellent selection, affordable pricing compared to other area dispensaries.
f........7
May 5, 2025
if I could give this place zero stars I would