Deals
Two J Tuesday!
Enjoy 2 Liberty Reach 1g Joints for $10!
Two J Tuesday!
All Products
$20 1/8th
from Green Vault
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
2g Dubshot
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Northwest Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK-47
from Northwest Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Alaskan Thunder
from Northwest Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Alien Dawg
from From the Soil (FTS)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Orange Cookies
from From the Soil (FTS)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Hawaiian
from Mad Mark Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Hawaiian
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Shake
from Lucky Devil Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$15¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Monster Cookies
from TreeHawk Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Monster Cookies
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Candy Jack
from Burnwell
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Jack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna-Tsu CBD Flower - from Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
0.9%
THC
22.05%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdawg Special Reserve
from From the Soil (FTS)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cinex Shake
from Lucky Devil Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$15¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream
from Burnwell
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies N' Cream
from Lifted Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Day Tripper - Gold Label
from Black Label Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Day Tripper
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry
from Spady Bud
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dog Walker
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Dog Walker
from Burnwell
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dosi Pie - Sacred
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Duncan's Delight
from THC Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Northwest Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Forum Cut Cookies - The Valley Cannabis Co.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies
from Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$2001 oz
In-store only
G Cut
from Seattle's Private Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Lucky Devil Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #33
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) - Black Cat Farms
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2501 oz
In-store only
God Father Kush
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Grapefruit
from Spady Bud
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gutbuster
from TreeHawk Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gutbuster
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Hindu Sour
from Burnwell
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Sour
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hippie OG Kush - Mount Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Imperial Headliner
from THC Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jager OG - Mount Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$2001 oz
In-store only
LA Affair
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2001 oz
In-store only
