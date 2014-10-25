Realguy12 on January 11, 2019

Went in and got serious attitude from Red head today when I bought cartridge, found out it was wrong kind, went to exchange it as it was unopened and had only been 15mins as the receipt says "For cartridge returns please bring the receipt and original packaging within one week" she said they wouldn't honor that as that is only for leaking or ones that dont work. That's false advertising on their receipt and I'm forwarding this to the board that overseas canabis dispensaries as they are 100% liars and rude on top of that!