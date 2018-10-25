Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Had a strain I was looking for that I couldn't find elsewhere. Unfortunately anything positive I can say is undone by the fact that I asked for and paid for moonrock but what was in the jar absolutely wasn't. Shame they thought they could take advantage of me cause I'm from out of state. Good thing they have competition I can give my business to next time I pass through
Fairviewrx420
on March 26, 2019
Small shop. It's really the perfect size. I couldn't find flower that matched the prices they were asking. I went with some on sale flower that smelled better than its competition. bud structure was only ok. No first time buyers reward or anything. prob won't be going back based on location. we were just driving through town.