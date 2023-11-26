This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
7884 in Colorado truly distinguishes itself in the cannabis industry with its unique, non-corporate ambiance, largely influenced by its owner, a combat veteran. The owner's background brings a distinct sense of commitment and authenticity to the business, creating a welcoming, family-like atmosphere. This personal touch is mirrored by the knowledgeable and warm staff, making each visit memorable and enjoyable. The dispensary excels in offering high-quality products while maintaining a strong sense of community and individuality. 7884's blend of quality, personal service, and a genuine, down-to-earth vibe makes it a standout in Colorado's cannabis market.
Genuinely one of the coolest dispensaries I've been to so far since i moved to Colorado. Staff are 10/10, kind human beings that always make me smile. If you like friendly folks, good service, and 10$ dabs ? this is absolutely the place for you !