Dispensary 7884

Antonito, CO
1551.1 miles away
2 Reviews of Dispensary 7884

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 26, 2023
7884 in Colorado truly distinguishes itself in the cannabis industry with its unique, non-corporate ambiance, largely influenced by its owner, a combat veteran. The owner's background brings a distinct sense of commitment and authenticity to the business, creating a welcoming, family-like atmosphere. This personal touch is mirrored by the knowledgeable and warm staff, making each visit memorable and enjoyable. The dispensary excels in offering high-quality products while maintaining a strong sense of community and individuality. 7884's blend of quality, personal service, and a genuine, down-to-earth vibe makes it a standout in Colorado's cannabis market.
August 4, 2024
Genuinely one of the coolest dispensaries I've been to so far since i moved to Colorado. Staff are 10/10, kind human beings that always make me smile. If you like friendly folks, good service, and 10$ dabs ? this is absolutely the place for you !