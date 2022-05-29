Budtender lied to my face, blamed his bosses for leafly discrepancy, didn't answer the phone and cancelled my online order. He told me I was hateful for explaining the situation. How is saying "my online order was canceled and no one contacted me" hateful? Why is he telling me I'm giving him bad vibes for trying to find out what's going on? I never called him names. I even said I understand it isn't directly his fault about leafly. But why is he trying to convince me the post says something it doesn't. Why is he calling people names and kicking them out when they ask a question he doesn't care for? His attitude needs a serious adjustment. Customer service and egos do not mix at all. I have no desire to recommend this place to anyone if this is how you do business. He needs a stern talking to bring him back down to earth. Not to mention he let me stand st the front for 10 minutes before greeting me. Plenty of better options put there if this is the standard.