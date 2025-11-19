Last updated:
About this dispensary
Dispo NC
To provide our customers with fast, reliable access to top-shelf cannabis products at wholesale pricing.
- 19806 South Main Street, Cornelius, NC
- call 7042374504
- License 420
- Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
10:30am - 7pm
wednesday
10:30am - 7pm
thursday
10:30am - 8pm
friday
10:30am - 8pm
saturday
10:30am - 7pm
sunday
12pm - 7pm
monday
10:30am - 7pm
1 Review of Dispo NC
Quality
Service
Atmosphere
g........s
November 19, 2025
West coast buds in NC. This place is incredible. Dispo is a business you can trust and rely on. They have consistency in the quality of their products and the best prices in the area no doubt. No place can hold a candle to this dispensary. It’s a place you can come to vibe and hangout, escape, heal, whatever you need. They’ve built a community here and the flower, y’all it’s gas. Better than gas. Genuinely everything they sell is good and you can tell the owners have experience with flower. Good cannabis and good vibes is in the DNA here.
Dispensary response:
Thank you!
